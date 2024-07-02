02 July 2024

SFA fined for ‘throwing of objects’ by fans during Euro 2024 Switzerland draw

By NewsChain Sport
02 July 2024

The Scottish FA has been fined €3,375 (£2,858) for the “throwing of objects” during Scotland’s 1-1 group stage draw with Switzerland at the 2024 European Championships.

The UEFA sanction followed a fine of €5,625 (£4,763) for the same offence by supporters in the 5-1 defeat by host country Germany in the first fixture in the tournament in Munich on June 14.

Switzerland were fined €24,250 (£20,535) for fans throwing objects during the game against Scotland on June 19.

Hungary were fined a total of €55,000 (£46,575) for the throwing of objects and “transmitting a message not fit for a sports event” during their 1-0 win over Scotland in the final Group A match on June 23.

The Scottish FA has been fined after objects were thrown by fans at Euro 2024 (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

