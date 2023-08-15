Shameful player ratings for Man Utd against Wolves PLUS Klopp has a go at Eddie Howe!

Manchester United began the 2023/24 Premier League season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite a challenging start, United claimed their win after Raphael Varane secured a crucial goal in the 76th minute. Wolves dominated for most of the first half, testing United's defence. In the second half, United fought back, with chances from Fernandes, Antony, and finally the goal from Varane. Wolves pressed for an equaliser in the final 10 minutes but were kept at bay by goalkeeper Andre Onana and defensive blocks. A late penalty appeal by Wolves was unsuccessful, ensuring United hung on for the win.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, has made light of the Premier League's new rule restricting more than one person from the technical area, suggesting it is a problem only for Newcastle United. The new rule has forced Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe and his assistant Jason Tindall to change their touchline habits, which has been part of their coaching style since their inception at AFC Bournemouth. The rule was enforced during United's recent match against Aston Villa, prompting Howe to comment on the challenge and odd dynamic it has created.

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion for £115m and are now looking to sell defender Marc Cucurella. Despite his desire to stay, Chelsea may sell Cucurella, as they attempt to balance their books after a significant outlay in the transfer window. Potential buyers include Newcastle United, who are looking for a left back. Chelsea might also sell players Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Hakim Ziyech to further finance their almost one billion spend.

Liverpool were offered the chance to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez for £15 million last summer, which they declined. The Argentine later moved to Benfica, then Chelsea for a British record £107 million. Liverpool are currently struggling to find a defensive midfielder after several departures. Their £110 million bid for Moises Caicedo from Brighton was accepted, but it seems he may also be Chelsea-bound. Furthermore, Liverpool had three bids for Southampton's Romeo Lavia rejected, with the player also potentially moving to Chelsea.

Manchester United's pursuit of long-term target Frenkie De Jong seems to be over as the Barcelona star expressed his desire to stay with the La Liga champions. De Jong, who played a key role in Barca's recent title win, dismissed speculation of a move away from the Camp Nou, describing it as 'the club of his dreams'. Despite the financial situation at Barcelona, De Jong has shown his commitment to the club, stating he never wanted to leave. Meanwhile, United have already signed Inter Milan's Andre Onana, Chelsea's Mason Mount, and Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

Southampton have confirmed selling James Ward-Prowse to West Ham United for £30 million, following their Premier League relegation. The club expressed understanding for his aspiration to stay in the top flight and secure his place in England's squad for the upcoming European Championships. Meanwhile, Liverpool's aim to strengthen their midfield has led to a £60 million offer for Belgium international Romeo Lavia, which Southampton have accepted. Chelsea are set to sign Moises Caicedo for £115 million, edging past Liverpool's £110 million bid.

The second weekend of the Sky Bet Championship showed some intriguing results, with Birmingham City achieving a surprise 1-0 victory over Leeds United and a thrilling 4-4 draw between Southampton and Norwich City. While it's still early days in the season, the weekend’s performances may hint at how the coming matches could unfold. Several players delivered outstanding performances during the weekend of the 12th and 13th August, earning high WhoScored ratings for their performances.

Current Scottish Premiership champions, Celtic, are embarking on their pursuit for a third consecutive title under manager Brendan Rodgers, beginning with a match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday. Since Rodgers' re-appointment almost two months ago, news spread quickly among Celtic's vast worldwide fanbase. The Glasgow club's reputation attracts notoriety, with several celebrities, including musicians, Hollywood actors, singers, and comedians, professing their support. We have compiled a list of 77 famous Celtic fans for your perusal.

Aston Villa's boss, Unai Emery, conceded that Newcastle United deserved their convincing 5-1 victory on the Premier League's opening day. Despite a promising start, with Moussa Diaby's equaliser, Villa couldn't keep pace as Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak scored for United. Iconic substitutes, Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson, bolstered United's win, each marking the scoresheet. Emery acknowledged Newcastle's home strength, promising to analyse Villa's performance for improvements. However, he lamented an injury to Tyrone Mings amidst the defeat. Villa will play again at home against Everton, while United face a challenging match against Manchester City.

Amanda Staveley, co-owner of Newcastle United, expressed satisfaction at the club's summer transfer activity, which included signing Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento for a total of £120 million. Two of these players made a significant impact in the 5-1 win against Aston Villa. The club owners highlighted the hard work ahead as Champions League football returns to St James' Park after two decades. They affirmed the importance of maintaining focus and not becoming complacent despite their success. Newcastle are next set to face the current Premier League champions, Manchester City.