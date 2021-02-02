Shane Long joins Bournemouth on loan
Southampton forward Shane Long has joined Bournemouth on loan, paving the way for Josh King’s exit from the Cherries.
After a move announced around two hours after the transfer deadline, Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall told the club’s website: “I am delighted to bring an attacker of Shane’s experience and quality to the club.
“As well as his undoubted technical ability, Shane’s character, maturity and leadership skills are something we have been searching for to add to what is a relatively young squad.”
The Irishman scored 27 times in 184 appearances for the Saints, who he joined in 2014 after time with Hull City, West Bromwich Albion and Reading.
The 34-year-old is also capped 85 times for the Republic of Ireland.
His departure from Southampton came as the Saints announced they had secured Japan international Takumi Minamino on loan until the end of the current campaign.
Norway international King will return to Premier League after signing with Everton until the end of the season for what the club called “a nominal fee”.
The 29-year-old, who joined Bournemouth from Blackburn Rovers prior to the 2015/16 season, scored 48 goals in 161 Premier League appearances for the Cherries before their relegation last season.
Jack Simpson is another leaving the Cherries, who were paid an undisclosed fee to fast-track the defender’s move to Rangers.
Long’s move to Dorset came hours after former Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate replaced Graeme Jones as first-team coach at the Vitality Stadium until the end of the season after Jones left for Newcastle last week.
Former defender Woodgate played for Leeds, Newcastle, Real Madrid, Middlesbrough, Tottenham and Stoke before retiring in 2016.