Shane McLoughlin among trio released by AFC Wimbledon
Callum Reilly, Luke O’Neill and Shane McLoughlin have been released by AFC Wimbledon the club announced on Thursday.
All three players signed for the Dons in 2019, with McLoughlin arriving six months earlier than Reilly and O’Neill, and were regular members of the first team during their time with the Sky Bet League One outfit.
“With significant improvement shown on the pitch in recent months, we were determined to limit the number of players leaving the club,” head coach Mark Robinson told the club’s website.
“The aim is to build some continuity as well as to grow the attachment between the fans and players.
“Unfortunately, some players still have to leave us, but it’s vitally important that we recognise the contribution that they’ve made to our story.”