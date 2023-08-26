26 August 2023

Shaq Forde and Theo Archibald on target as Leyton Orient beat Cambridge

By NewsChain Sport
Leyton Orient recorded their first win of the season as they beat Cambridge 2-0 at Brisbane Road.

The visitors, who began the match as league leaders, had no answer to a determined home side who scored through Shaq Forde after 29 minutes and Theo Archibald in the 57th minute.

It was a memorable first league start for striker Forde, signed on a season-long loan from Watford.  The 19 year-old was on hand to turn a deflection into the net following a Jordan Graham shot .

The O’s nearly doubled their advantage two minutes later when winger Archibald, a persistent menace to the U’s throughout the afternoon, rattled the crossbar with a thunderous shot from outside the box.

The visitors posed little threat, although O’s keeper Sol Brynn was forced into a save when Sullay Kaikai broke free just after the interval.

Archibald was rewarded for his influential performance when he gathered a pass from Tom James and drove the ball past Jack Stevens from 15 yards.

Full of confidence, the O’s continued to play purposefully to complete a convincing victory.

