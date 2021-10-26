26 October 2021

Shaun Byrne blow for Dundee

By NewsChain Sport
26 October 2021

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne will miss the cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County.

Byrne faces six to 12 weeks out with a knee injury but does not require an operation.

Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.County could have right-back Connor Randall back in their squad after his ankle problem.On-loan Southampton left-back Jake Vokins is still not ready following his foot injury.

The Dingwall club have no fresh injuries.

