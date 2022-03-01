Shaun Maloney insists Hibs need to be at their best against struggling Dundee

Shaun Maloney insists Hibernian must pay no attention to Dundee’s league position ahead of Wednesday’s cinch Premiership clash at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues are bottom of the table and were hammered 4-0 by Livingston in new manager Mark McGhee’s first game in charge at the weekend.

Maloney played under the 64-year-old when he was assistant to former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan, and he believes his Hibs team will encounter a Dundee side set up to ensure there is no repeat of Saturday’s capitulation.

“I’ve only got really positive things to say about my experience with Mark,” he said.

“I really liked him as a person and as a coach he was really thoughtful. I wish him all the best. He’s only a couple of games in.

“It’s going to be a difficult game. They had a really disappointing result against Livingston but I watched their game against Celtic and they showed a real desire not to get beat in that one.

“Everyone can beat each other in this league so we really have to be at our very best against Dundee and have to have the right mentality, which we have in the last couple of weeks.”

Hibs are currently fourth in the Premiership but are only five points ahead of 10th-place Ross County.

“Because it’s so tight, it doesn’t feel like we’re secure in fourth,” said Maloney.

“The form’s been good over the last couple of weeks but it’s definitely not the time to take the foot off the gas.

“I think the last few weeks have been positive. Things have been a lot more consistent, but this is such an important period between now and the international break, and that will show where we are as a team.

“Below third place, we all seem to be beating each other, so the opportunity is there for anyone who can go on a run. We hope we’re the team that goes on that run.”

Maloney is currently dealing with a lengthy absentee list.

The Scot is still waiting to learn the full extent of Kevin Nisbet’s knee problem after the striker went off in the first half of Sunday’s goalless draw with Celtic, while goalkeeper Matt Macey is doubtful for the trip to Dundee.

“It’s difficult,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been involved in a team with this much injuries but on the other hand it’s given opportunities to young players.”