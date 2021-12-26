Shaun Maloney looking for Hibs to ‘kick on’ after notching second win of reign

Shaun Maloney has set his sights on the teams above fifth-placed Hibernian in the cinch Premiership table after beating Dundee United at Tannadice.

The former Scotland and Celtic star has made a dream start to life at Easter Road, winning his first game in charge over Aberdeen last week.

Another victory was secured in the City of Discovery thanks to goals from Kevin Nisbet, Chris Cadden and Jamie Murphy, with United’s Declan Glass netting a consolation strike for the home side.

Now, 38-year-old Maloney is looking to build on his bright beginning in the second half of the campaign.

The ex-Belgium assistant coach said: “I thought in the first half in particular we were excellent.

“There was a spell when Dundee United came into it and were more dominant than us but I am really pleased with the way we played.

“It was a step up from Aberdeen because when we did dominate, we created and had shots.

“That’s the name of the game, there’s no point keeping the ball for however long when there are no chances at the end of it.

“It was excellent and I couldn’t have asked the players for any more.

“They have been amazing, the staff have worked extremely hard since we came in.

“I’d love to take the credit for this, but it’s the staff and players.”

Maloney added: “They have had two sessions, they have taken on board what we want to do and you saw today they did that and then their talent came to the fore.

“Now we have to kick on. There are clubs ahead of us playing well but we want to have a successful second half to the season.”

Meanwhile, Dundee United head coach Tam Courts was staying tight-lipped over the chances of Tony Watt signing a pre-contract with the club.

The Motherwell striker has been heavily linked with the Tangerines recently.

However, Courts refused to speak directly about Watt following his side’s defeat against Hibs and would only confirm that he is looking to strengthen in January.

He said: “There’s nothing to report on that. I’ve been speaking to the club in terms of what we need in reinforcements in January and we would like to strengthen up the pitch in terms of creativity and in goalscoring.

“That player is contracted to another club so it’s difficult to speak about that.

“I would like to think we can bring someone in during January or at the end of the season.”

When asked directly if Watt had signed a pre-contract, Courts said: “I’m not aware of anyone signing a pre-contract as of yet.”