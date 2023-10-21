Shaun Maloney pleased to get one over friend Gary Caldwell as Wigan beat Exeter

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney got one over on his good friend Gary Caldwell, but praised the role his young players had in Saturday’s 2-0 League One win at Exeter.

Martial Godo capitalised on an Exeter defensive error to tap in Shaun Humphreys’ low cross for the opener after eight minutes, before Jordan Jones’ stoppage-time strike took a huge deflection off Will Aimson before nestling in the net to complete the win.

“We put a challenge to the group but I wasn’t sure how the game would look,” Maloney said. “I wasn’t sure what it would look like in terms of adversity. I am very proud of my young players.

“We went quite aggressive with the front three. I knew how Exeter would play, they try and dominate the ball, but I felt with the front three we could win the ball back very quickly and then be a threat.

“It is quite satisfying for a coach to see the whole squad celebrating like that.

“The victory meant a lot and we had a really good travelling support considering the distance. We are happy to give them something to go home with.

“I wasn’t quite sure with that young a group how we would compete but the young players did a really good job and the senior players got them over the line.”

Maloney and Caldwell have known each other for over 20 years and the Exeter manager was left frustrated after seeing his side register 29 shots on goal and dominate the game with 72 per cent possession.

“I thought we played well, but I felt we gifted them a goal and the way that they came to win the game, it allowed them to play very deep and slow the game down at every opportunity and frustrate us,” Caldwell said.

“I still think we created moments and opportunities, but we have to be better in the final third. We have to be more clinical. We had 29 shots and only four on target and I think that tells the story of the game.

“It’s clear we need to be better in that area of the pitch and I am sure we will get better when Ads (Admiral Muskwe) and different players pick up their fitness levels and that understanding of playing with each other.

“Another lesson is that we can’t concede a goal as easily as we did. Wigan didn’t come here to score, they came here to frustrate and wait for a mistake and we gifted them that opportunity.

“The effort and application was outstanding, we kept going right to the end and their second goal just sums up what’s been happening with a ricochet of (Pierce) Sweeney and a big deflection.

“But we need to stick together and be resilient, keep believing in what we are doing and I thought we showed that in the second half.”