Shaun Rooney set to miss Fleetwood’s FA Cup clash against Oxford City

Fleetwood are set to be without defender Shaun Rooney for their FA Cup clash against sixth-tier Oxford City.

Town drew 1-1 at Oxford United on Tuesday night and will now host their opponents’ neighbours from National League South.

Rooney left the field on a stretcher in midweek but it is unclear how long he will be missing for.

Joe Garner may play some part after sitting out last time with a knock, but Admiral Muskwe, Toto Nsiala and long-term absentee Harvey Macadam are out.

Oxford City may be without Reece Fleet, who dropped out of the squad for the morale-boosting victory over Hungerford, but 18-year-old Latrell Humphreys-Ewers pushed his case with an eye-catching appearance after starting that game.

