16 October 2021

Shaun Whalley goal earns Shrewsbury welcome win

By NewsChain Sport
Shaun Whalley’s second-half strike ended Shrewsbury’s three-game losing streak by earning them a 1-0 win over MK Dons.

The forward struck early in the second half to ease the pressure on Steve Cotterill and lift the hosts up to 21st in the table.

Visiting midfielder Matt O’Riley saw a rasping volley deflected over, with the Dons dominating the opening stages.

Sam Cosgrove had a tame effort saved by Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher before the visitors carved out the best chance of the half, with Marko Marosi denying Mo Eisa from close range.

After a first-half short on goalmouth action, Whalley threatened with an effort early in the second before finding the net moments later.

He sprung the offside trap and then took his time before lashing a shot into the roof of the Dons net.

Peter Kioso missed a golden chance to get the Dons level late on as they slipped to a second defeat straight league defeat.

