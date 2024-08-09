Sheffield United begin life back in the Championship with win at Preston

Oliver Arblaster and Gustavo Hamer found the net as Sheffield United wrapped up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Preston on their return to the Championship.

Academy star Arblaster opened the scoring with a 12th-minute deflected effort and Hamer took advantage of a Freddie Woodman howler to add a second in the 55th minute.

It was a buoyant atmosphere at Deepdale and Will Keane nearly gave the home supporters some early cheer but he could not keep his first-time effort down after connecting with Robbie Brady’s cross in the opening minutes.

That excitement dampened somewhat as their Yorkshire-based opponents soon took the lead.

Andre Brooks found Arblaster on the edge of the box and the 20-year-old, who had started the game in confident fashion, saw his shot deflected off Andrew Hughes and past a wrong-footed Woodman.

The visitors were getting the most joy on the turnover from Preston’s own mistakes but the North End rearguard were managing to keep them at bay.

Nothing exemplified this more than in the 19th minute as captain Ben Whiteman sloppily lost possession in the middle of the park before recovering brilliantly to deny Callum O’Hare what looked certain to be a debut goal as the former Coventry man burst into the box.

Nonetheless, the home side were still well in the fight and new signing Stefan Thordarson was impressing – teeing up Emil Riis in the 34th minute and Brad Potts shortly after – though Adam Davies and Jack Robinson made the respective blocks.

And the Lilywhites came out with a purpose after the interval as Sam Greenwood and Jack Whatmough both went close with shots just minutes after the restart, either side of an ambitious 20-yard volley from Kieffer Moore.

Moore was involved in the thick of the action again on 51 minutes, slamming a shot into the side netting after finding space in behind before Brooks rolled a tame effort into Woodman’s hands from a promising position just four minutes later.

However, after collecting Brooks’ strike, the Preston keeper then threw the ball straight to Hamer and, after bringing the ball under his control, the 27-year-old expertly chipped home from 30 yards.

That error was the catalyst for Wilder’s men to seize the initiative as Hamer, O’Hare and Arblaster started to ping the ball with a real swagger and, at times, it looked like they were toying with their opponents.

All-action Thordarson stung the palms of Davies with a 66th-minute drive from close range but the visitors held firm.

Despite a two-point deduction for off-the-pitch financial issues, the future looks bright for Sheffield United while Preston will undoubtedly have easier days at the office.