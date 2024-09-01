Sheffield United end Watford’s perfect start to Championship season with win

A second-minute Daniel Bachmann own goal was enough to give Sheffield United a 1-0 victory over Watford, ending their opponents’ 100 per cent record since the start of the season.

It could have been a more comfortable win for Chris Wilder’s men, who saw Kieffer Moore miss a first-half penalty.

Watford went into the game having won all five league and cup games, including Championship victories over Millwall, Stoke and Derby.

United struck with less than 80 seconds on the clock when Callum O’Hare found his way past a defender on the right side of the area and saw his attempted cut-back go in off keeper Bachmann.

Vakoun Bayo spurned a good chance for the visitors when he chipped the ball wide after being put through on goal.

An even better chance for the hosts was wasted in the 17th minute when they were awarded a penalty following Yasser Larouci’s foul on Oliver Arblaster. Moore saw his effort from the spot saved by Bachmann, diving low to his left.

Loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, making his first league start for United, had an effort blocked inside the area.

Gustavo Hamer then saw his shot from distance saved by Bachmann.

Early in the second half, Rak-Sakyi cut in from the right and fired in a shot which was deflected over.

Ryan Andrews went close for the away side just after the hour-mark with a shot which struck Michael Cooper’s left-hand post.

A double substitution for Watford saw Kwadwo Baah and Daniel Jebbison sent on to replace James Morris and Bayo. It was a debut for Jebbison, who joined the Hornets on loan from Bournemouth on transfer deadline day after leaving Sheffield United earlier this summer.

Moore found a way through in the area and looked set to score but Bachmann recovered and turned his shot away.

A double substitution late in the game saw Moore and O’Hare go off with Rhian Brewster and Sydie Peck joining the action.

A foul on Tom Dele-Bashiru in time added on, which resulted in a yellow card for Hamer, sparked a melee involving a number of players from either side before referee Andrew Kitchen restored order.

Watford never seriously threatened to draw level in the closing stages.

Peck put a shot straight at Bachmann with the final kick of the match before the United players celebrated a first home win since December when the final whistle was blown.

As tensions boiled over, there was a further melee involving a number of players before they left the pitch.