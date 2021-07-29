Sheffield United friendly with Norwich off due to Covid-19 cases at Carrow Road
11:16am, Thu 29 Jul 2021
Sheffield United’s pre-season friendly fixture against Norwich at Bramall Lane has been cancelled due to coronavirus.
The game has been called off due to a small number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Norwich first-team group.
A statement on www.canaries.co.uk read: “As per the club’s communication on Wednesday, City’s players and staff will continue to follow Premier League protocols and Government guidelines, operating and training within their respective first team bubble at the Lotus Training Centre.”
The match was due to take on Saturday, July 31 but the Blades will now look for new opposition.