Sheffield United hand Carlos Corberan a losing start as West Brom boss

Carlos Corberan’s first game in charge of West Brom ended in a 2-0 home defeat against Sheffield United.

First-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie ended a six-match run without a win for Paul Heckingbottom’s visitors, while Albion’s slump continued at a flat Hawthorns which started to empty long before the final whistle.

West Brom have won just once in 12 Championship games and are without a home success since August 20.

Booed off at half-time, Corberan changed from a 3-4-3 formation to a 4-2-3-1 system for the restart.

But the former Huddersfield coach clearly has a big job on his hands as Albion were booed off by the few thousand that remained at the final whistle.

United settled better and took an 11th-minute lead that came from incisive passing and movement – and poor home defending.

Ndiaye was allowed the space to bury a low right-footed shot from seven yards after his strike partner McBurnie missed George Baldock’s volleyed cross following a superb chip over the top by Tommy Doyle.

The danger signs were there again when McBurnie climbed highest to Oliver Norwood’s lofted ball only to loop a header comfortably wide.

United doubled their lead in the 23rd minute. Ben Osborn broke up an Albion attack and Ndiaye brushed aside Darnell Furlong far too easily on the halfway line and burst forward. The Senegal international glanced to his left to slip in McBurnie, who curled into the far bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Albion looked desperately short of ideas and confidence but they rallied towards the end of the first half, forcing two chances.

Grady Diangana sent a skidding drive just wide and then, in the 41st minute, Matt Phillips forced the first major save from Adam Davies, who flung himself low to his left to tip away a curling effort from 22 yards.

Corberan’s half-time formation switch almost paid swift dividends as Diangana and Phillips combined to put Karlan Grant through, but his toe-poked effort was straight at Davies.

United should have made it 3-0 in the 50th minute. More pressing in midfield saw Taylor Gardner-Hickman lose possession and Doyle put Ndiaye through. The Senegal international rounded goalkeeper Alex Palmer but was driven too wide and could only fire into the sidenetting.

United remained the more dangerous side and Norwood floated a shot wide then Doyle, who had been the best player on the pitch, thundered an angled drive over the bar.

Substitute Jayson Molumby tried to inject some life into Albion and sent a swerving drive a yard wide then stung Davies’ palms with another long-range effort.

In between, fellow replacement John Swift curled an effort fractionally wide.

In a last throw of the dice, substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante’s header was hacked off the line by Anel Ahmedhodzic.