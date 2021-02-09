Sheffield Wednesday beat basement boys Wycombe to climb out of relegation zone

Sheffield Wednesday climbed out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone thanks to a 2-0 victory over Wycombe at Hillsborough.

A first-half Jordan Rhodes header and Adam Reach’s second-half strike saw Wednesday climb to 21st in the table and left basement club Wycombe 12 points adrift.

Neil Thompson made four changes to the Wednesday team that lost to Millwall at the weekend.

Liam Shaw replaced Joey Pelupessy, Kadeem Harris came in for Matt Penney, Osaze Urhoghide replaced Liam Palmer and Rhodes was preferred to Elias Kachunga.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth made six changes to the side who lost to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with Anis Mehmeti, Scott Kashket, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Jason McCarthy, Curtis Thompson and Anthony Stewart all coming in.

McCarthy had the first chance of the game, a right-footed shot from outside the penalty area which was blocked in the fifth minute.

In an open start to the match, the hosts came close to taking an early lead.

Reach found Callum Paterson with a measured pass from the left flank and Ryan Allsop kept out the Scotland international’s first-time effort in the 18th minute.

The Owls continued to apply pressure in the final third and they got their reward as Rhodes headed Wednesday in front in the 34th minute.

Wycombe’s Ryan Tafazolli had twice denied Thompson’s side a minute earlier, but a pinpoint Harris cross was enough to find Rhodes, who directed the ball past Allsop.

The Chairboys pushed for an immediate equaliser in the 39th minute. Nnamdi Ofoborh picked out Akinfenwa, but his header was comfortably saved by home keeper Keiren Westwood.

Ofoborh concluded the first half with a freekick hit wide in the 45th minute.

Barry Bannan had the first attempt on goal of the second half, driving his way into the six-yard box and forcing Allsop into a 60th-minute stop.

Mehmeti then tried his luck, blasting wide from a tight angle, before Akinfenwa gave way for Uche Ikpeazu.

Shaw attempted to double Wednesday’s lead as he met a Bannan cross but could only head over.

Reach scored a second for Wednesday in the 76th minute. An initial Harris shot was blocked by the Wycombe defence, but with the help of a substantial deflection, the winger powerfully struck past a helpless Allsop to put the game to bed.

Stewart tried to pull one back for Wycombe in the 79th minute but the defender was denied by Westwood, who ultimately kept a clean sheet.