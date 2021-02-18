Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan signs a new deal at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan
By NewsChain Sport
16:38pm, Thu 18 Feb 2021
Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has signed a new two-year deal at Hillsborough.

Bannan’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season but the Scotland midfielder will now remain with the Sky Bet Championship club until the summer of 2023.

Before signing his new deal, Bannan told swfc.co.uk: “This is my sixth season now, I have a good connection with the club, the fans and I’m delighted to be given this chance to captain the team.

“I’ve made it clear I want to stay at the club, I want to be here.”

Bannan played for Aston Villa and Crystal Palace before joining Wednesday in August 2015.

The 31-year-old has made 241 appearances for the Owls, 32 of them this season.

