Sheffield Wednesday have Dominic Iorfa in contention for Accrington clash
Dominic Iorfa is pushing for more game time as Sheffield Wednesday host Accrington in Sky Bet League One.
Iorfa played the final 32 minutes of Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing of Cambridge, just his second appearance after a three-month lay-off, and could again be involved after manager Darren Moore suggested some rotation might be necessary.
Chey Dunkley, who featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly last week, is nearing a return from a long-term hamstring injury.
Harlee Dean, Josh Windass, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Olamide Shodipo are also back in training.
Accrington are without defender Mitch Clark and midfielder Tommy Leigh through suspension.
Clark sits out the final part of a three-match ban, while Leigh begins a suspension of the same length for his dismissal against Charlton on Saturday.
Forward Josh Woods (foot) and defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou (knee) will again be checked having missed out at the weekend.
The game may come too soon for midfielder John O’Sullivan (ankle).
