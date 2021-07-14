Sheffield Wednesday sign defender Jaden Brown

Jaden Brown in action for Huddersfield (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:53pm, Wed 14 Jul 2021
Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of former Huddersfield defender Jaden Brown.

The 22-year-old joined Huddersfield from Tottenham in January 2019 and immediately headed to Exeter on loan.

He subsequently made 28 Sky Bet Championship appearances for the Terriers across the last two seasons, before leaving last month as his contract expired.

The left-back has represented England at various youth levels from the Under-16s to the Under-19s.

