Sheffield Wednesday sign goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan from Burnley
Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Burnley on a season-long loan deal.
The 24-year-old Northern Ireland international arrived at Turf Moor two years ago and has gone on to start eight games for the Clarets, including four in the Premier League.
Peacock-Farrell will drop down to Sky Bet League One to try to help the Owls bounce back to the Championship following their relegation last season.
Burnley goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer told the club’s website: “It’s a great opportunity for him (Peacock-Farrell) to go and play a lot of games at probably the biggest club in that league who will be looking to challenge for promotion.
“Hopefully he will get as many games as possible and come back and be pushing for the number-one spot.”
The Owls later announced the arrival of Lewis Wing on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.
The 26-year-old midfielder spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Rotherham, making 20 appearances.