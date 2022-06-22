Sheffield Wednesday sign striker Michael Smith from Rotherham
Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of striker Michael Smith from local rivals Rotherham.
The 30-year-old was out of contract at the Millers, having led them to promotion to the Championship last term.
Smith, who scored 25 goals in all competitions last season, follows Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale and Will Vaulks through the door at Wednesday so far this summer.
