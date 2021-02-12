Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Swansea off due to frozen Hillsborough pitch

The Hillsborough pitch has been deemed "unplayable" (Richard Sellers/PA)
The Hillsborough pitch has been deemed "unplayable" (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:54pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The Sky Bet Championship game between struggling Sheffield Wednesday and high-flying Swansea has been postponed more than 24 hours before it was supposed to take place because of a frozen Hillsborough pitch.

The Owls moved out of the drop zone with victory over rock-bottom Wycombe earlier this week and would have been looking to put more distance between themselves and the bottom three against their third-placed opponents.

But a statement on Wednesday’s website said: “The Owls’ Championship home game against Swansea has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“A pitch inspection at Hillsborough was conducted on Friday and the surface deemed unplayable. The fixture will be rearranged with details announced in due course.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Sheff Wed

PA