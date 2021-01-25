Shilow Tracey joins Cambridge on loan after recommendation from Spurs team-mates



By NewsChain Sport
15:44pm, Mon 25 Jan 2021
Shilow Tracey was swayed to join Cambridge on loan by Tottenham team-mates Jubril Okedina and Jack Roles.

The 22-year-old winger was recalled from a loan stint at Shrewsbury and immediately sent out to the U’s until the end of the season.

Okedina is currently enjoying a loan spell with the club, while Roles played 23 times for them last season.

Tracey told Cambridge’s website: “I could see the club are doing well at the top of the league and I was keen to be a part of that.

“Jubril has been telling me how good Cambridge United is, and Jack Roles performed very well here too and said it would be a good place for me as well.”

