Shilow Tracey joins Cambridge on loan after recommendation from Spurs team-mates
15:44pm, Mon 25 Jan 2021
Shilow Tracey was swayed to join Cambridge on loan by Tottenham team-mates Jubril Okedina and Jack Roles.
The 22-year-old winger was recalled from a loan stint at Shrewsbury and immediately sent out to the U’s until the end of the season.
Okedina is currently enjoying a loan spell with the club, while Roles played 23 times for them last season.
Tracey told Cambridge’s website: “I could see the club are doing well at the top of the league and I was keen to be a part of that.
“Jubril has been telling me how good Cambridge United is, and Jack Roles performed very well here too and said it would be a good place for me as well.”