Shocks for big three clubs in new Championship final table prediction

The 2023/24 EFL Championship season has kicked off with a thrilling start. West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City have had mixed initial performances, while Preston North End and Ipswich Town are currently leading. Middlesbrough and Leeds United are notably struggling, as are Sheffield Wednesday, who have only secured one point. In contrast, Plymouth Argyle and Hull City have shown promise. The bookmakers' pre-season predictions have been shaken up by these early results, adjusting the odds for season results accordingly.

Aston Villa are among the top contenders for Gareth Southgate's next managerial position, according to bookmakers. The current England manager, who previously played for Villa, may depart from the national squad after the upcoming European Championship in Germany. Southgate's connections to the club, along with his impressive record as England's head coach, have led to speculation about a potential return to Villa Park. Other teams in the betting pool for Southgate's next stint include Crystal Palace, Norwich, and Rangers. Southgate's decision could be a pivotal moment for his career.

Everton are set to open their new 52,888-seater stadium in Liverpool's Bramley-Moore Dock area during the 2024-25 season. There are expectations the construction may not be finished by the season's start, but possibly by the end of 2024. The decision whether Everton will move from Goodison Park mid-season or wait until 2025-26, remains under consideration. Plans include the requirement of test events before the opening. The latest construction photos of the site have been uploaded.

Travis Hernes, the Norwegian youth international, has expressed his pride over his move to Newcastle United from League One's Shrewsbury Town. The 17-year-old midfielder recently made his debut for Newcastle in the under-21's Papa Johns Trophy. Previously, Hernes was involved in Shrewsbury’s first-team plans, having made his League One debut against Cheltenham Town. Having signed his first professional contract last month, he was on trial at Newcastle's academy base before sealing the transfer. Shrewsbury's Director of Football wished Hernes well, acknowledging the move as a "wonderful opportunity" for him.

Celtic have started powerfully in this year's Scottish Premiership, not alone at the summit, with Motherwell collecting ten points from their initial four matches. While Celtic are predicted to defend their title, Rangers are looking to challenge, and there could be unexpected competition. A review of the 13 most valuable Scottish Premiership players, according to Transfermarkt, has taken place following the closure of the summer window.

Bristol Rovers' near-perfect summer transfer window fell short due to a last-minute snag preventing the signing of Jonson Clarke-Harris. The Gas added 12 new players, backed by Wael al-Qadi and Hussain AlSaeed, in hope of a play-off push. Rovers' slow start and sole win at Charlton Athletic has them seeking their first home win, with top scorer Aaron Collins off-form and John Marquis yet to score. After losing Ryan Loft, Rovers may look to the free agent market for a striker. Several potential candidates remain unsigned following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are reportedly considering West Ham's Jarrod Bowen as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad. With Salah's current contract ending next summer, Liverpool are said to be eyeing Bowen, who has impressed at West Ham over the past few seasons. Although other possible replacements include PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Bowen's 44 goal contributions over the last two seasons make him a serious contender. His current contract expires in 2025 and he is valued at approximately £33m.

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing young Colchester United striker Bradley Ihionvien, according to Football Insider. The club are also believed to have considered making a move for former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, who is currently a free agent. Crystal Palace are currently 7th in the Premier League table, having won their last match against Wolves 3-2, and are set to play against Aston Villa this weekend.

The player ratings for Aston Villa in the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 game have been leaked, sparking debate. The game, formerly known as FIFA, is set to be released on 29 September 2023 and features all current players for the 2023/24 season. The Villa secured a successful season under Unai Emery, finishing seventh, and made significant signings such as Moussa Diaby and Clement Lenglet. The ratings, allegedly based on last season's performance, have not been officially confirmed and are expected to be released between 16-18 September via the EA Sports FC 24 Web Companion app.

The player ratings for Birmingham City in the EA Sports FC 24 game, previously FIFA, have reportedly been leaked, sparking debate among fans. The game, which has been rebranded for the first time in 30 years, features Birmingham City, although it lacks St Andrews. Ratings are typically based on the previous season's performances. Despite Birmingham welcoming 12 new players, none of their players hold a gold card rating, which requires an overall of 75 or more. Official ratings are yet to be confirmed, but will be published by EA Sports with the upcoming EA FC 24 companion app launch.