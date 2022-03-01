01 March 2022

Shoulder issue keeps Motherwell striker Kevin Van Veen sidelined

By NewsChain Sport
01 March 2022

Kevin Van Veen is likely to miss Motherwell’s cinch Premiership encounter against Ross County with a shoulder injury.

Left-back Nathan McGinley remains out with a knock but back-up goalkeeper Scott Fox returns from illness.

Midfielder Barry Maguire has been ruled out for the season following surgery on his quad tear.

Ross County saw their injury issues ease on Saturday when Jack Burroughs returned off the bench against St Johnstone.

David Cancola and Blair Spittal were still absent.

Recent signing Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

