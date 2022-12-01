Shrews’ injury blues show no sign of easing
Shrewsbury are still hampered by injuries as they prepare to face Lincoln in Sky Bet League One.
Forward Aiden O’Brien (hip) and defender Julien Dacosta (hernia) are not yet ready to return and veteran winger Elliott Bennett (calf) could also be out for an extended spell.
Striker Daniel Udoh and defender George Nurse both look set to miss the season with serious knee injuries.
Manager Steve Cotterill at least has no fresh fitness concerns to contend with following last week’s FA Cup win over Peterborough.
Lincoln are waiting on Daniel Mandriou, who has been out since the end of October with a knock.
Manager Mark Kennedy was hoping the midfielder would recover during the Imps’ recent break from action.
Club captain Tom Hopper put himself back in the frame by scoring against Morecambe in the Papa John’s Trophy last time out.
Midfielder Ed Bishop was hoping to overcome a quad injury.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox