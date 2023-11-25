25 November 2023

Shrewsbury back on winning trail after beating Port Vale

By NewsChain Sport
25 November 2023

Max Mata and Dan Udoh helped Shrewsbury return to winning ways after securing a 2-1 home victory over Port Vale.

The visitors had the ball in the back of the net just past the 20-minute mark.

Tom Sang drove in a low cross, which was met by Uche Ikpeazu, who side-footed into the bottom corner, but referee Scott Tallis chalked the goal off for a foul in the area.

Eight minutes later, Shrewsbury broke the deadlock after Jordan Shipley stood up a floated cross to the back post and Mata headed it in low and hard to grab his first goal in blue and amber.

Udoh then drove forward from the halfway line just after the break. The forward got into the box and released a powerful strike which went in via the underside of the bar.

Vale pulled one back just before the hour mark from a free-kick from 25 yards. Sang whipped the ball into the middle of the box and Ben Garrity rose highest to head home.

Vale kept searching for the elusive equaliser but to no avail.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

George Floyd’s killer cop seriously injured after being stabbed in prison

news

Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius to be freed in January ten years after shooting dead his girlfriend

world news

Crane worker who lifted man from blazing building in incredible rescue says it was ‘close call’

news