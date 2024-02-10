10 February 2024

Shrewsbury deny Derby with late Aaron Pierre strike

By NewsChain Sport
10 February 2024

Aaron Pierre scored late on to cancel out a Max Bird strike and earn Shrewsbury a 1-1 draw at Derby.

Shrewsbury closed Derby down at every opportunity and denied the home side a clear sight at goal until the 25th minute when James Collins just failed to connect with a free-kick.

Derby had another chance in the 34th minute with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing cutting in from the left and unleashing a shot which Marko Marosi pushed away.

The visitors had done a good job of stifling Derby but their resistance was broken in the 54th minute when a corner picked out Bird who fired a low shot under Marosi from 15 yards.

Marosi kept his side in it by turning a Conor Hourihane free-kick behind and that proved crucial when Shrewsbury equalised in the 87th minute.

Mal Benning got behind Derby on the left and pulled the ball back for Pierre to drive a low shot past Joe Wildsmith.

In a frantic finish, Wildsmith denied Carl Winchester before Curtis Nelson struck the Shrewsbury bar.

