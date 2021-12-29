Shrewsbury share the spoils from an uneventful stalemate with Accrington
Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury played out a boring 0-0 draw against Accrington in their final home game of 2021.
Both sides had chances, but it was a League One game devoid of real quality.
The hosts climbed further out of relegation trouble as they went three league games unbeaten for the first time since September.
Stanley squandered a great chance to fire themselves closer to a coveted play-off place.
Marko Marosi was lucky as he spilled Matt Butcher’s strike before eventually gathering it.
Down the other end, Daniel Udoh raced onto a long ball and forced Stanley stopper Toby Savin into a good save with his body.
And Savin made an even better save to keep Elliott Bennett’s 20-yard free-kick out 10 minutes before half-time.
Just after the hour Marosi and Ethan Ebanks-Landall scrambled Ross Sykes’ effort off the line.
Udoh had a long-range effort in the 72nd minute but he could only find the advertisement boards as the game ended goalless.
