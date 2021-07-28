Shrewsbury sign full-back George Nurse from Bristol City

George Nurse has joined Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)
17:22pm, Wed 28 Jul 2021
Shrewsbury have announced the signing of George Nurse from Bristol City.

The 22-year-old full-back, who had a loan spell at Walsall last season, has joined the Shrews on a two-year deal.

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill told the club’s official website: “He’s not just a full-back, that’s why we’ve signed him.

“I know we want a right-sided player and we are still in for that. You never know what can happen in this game, you don’t want to get caught short.

“We’ve been looking for someone who can be flexible for us and George gives us that. He can play wing-back, left-sided centre-back in a three, or as a full-back. George is a good signing for us and he can in play many areas.”

