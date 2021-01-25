Shrewsbury sign teenage left-back Nathanael Ogbeta from Manchester City
13:20pm, Mon 25 Jan 2021
Shrewsbury have signed left-back Nathanael Ogbeta from Manchester City on an 18-month contract.
The 19-year-old, who is also comfortable at centre-half, is an England youth international, most recently representing the Young Lions at under-20 level.
The Shrews last week announced the signing of full-back Brendan Galloway from Luton, only for the club to delete a tweet from their Twitter account shortly afterwards.
It remains to be seen if that deal still goes ahead following Ogbeta’s arrival.