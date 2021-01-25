Shrewsbury sign teenage left-back Nathanael Ogbeta from Manchester City

Nathanael Ogbeta in action
Nathanael Ogbeta in action (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:20pm, Mon 25 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Shrewsbury have signed left-back Nathanael Ogbeta from Manchester City on an 18-month contract.

The 19-year-old, who is also comfortable at centre-half, is an England youth international, most recently representing the Young Lions at under-20 level.

The Shrews last week announced the signing of full-back Brendan Galloway from Luton, only for the club to delete a tweet from their Twitter account shortly afterwards.

It remains to be seen if that deal still goes ahead following Ogbeta’s arrival.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Shrewsbury

PA