Shrewsbury swoop to Elliott Bennett and Ryan Bowman
Shrewsbury have completed the double-signing of Elliott Bennett and Ryan Bowman.
Bennett, who played for Norwich and Blackburn in England’s top two divisions over the course of 11 years, has signed a 12-month deal.
Bowman, who arrived for an undisclosed fee, has signed a two-year deal with the club holding the option of a third.
“I’ve known Elliott for a long time, I had him at Bristol City; I know what I am getting with him,” said manager Steve Cotterill.
“He’s an excellent professional. He will be able to educate our younger players in the dressing room.
“I like to have one or two ‘go to’ experienced boys around my teams.”
On the 29-year-old Bowman, who arrives from Exeter, the manager added: “There is a shortage of free agents up top at the moment. We’ve ended up paying a fee for Ryan but I think it will be money well spent.
“He’s all action, he does everything. He’s played up-front by himself which is a rarity these days with strikers.
“He scored 14 goals last season, none of them penalties. I don’t see any reason why he won’t score as many goals here as he has for Exeter.”