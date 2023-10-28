28 October 2023

Shrimpers winning run held in check as Borehamwood fight back

By NewsChain Sport
28 October 2023

Southend saw their winning run end as Borehamwood fought out a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama Nationals League match at the Mangata Pay UK Stadium.

The Shrimpers had been chasing a fifth straight victory and went ahead in the 21st minute through a penalty from Jack Bridge.

Borehamwood, though, equalised at the start of the second half when Erico Sousa got clear down the right before cutting inside to slot the ball in.

Sousa almost won it for the home side in added time, but his effort was parried away by Southend keeper Nick Hayes.

