Sid Nelson leaves Tranmere for Northampton deal
11:32am, Fri 09 Jul 2021
Northampton have signed defender Sid Nelson from Tranmere on a one-year contract.
Nelson, 25, who made 13 appearances in all competitions for Tranmere last season, has been training with Sky Bet League Two rivals Northampton.
Cobblers boss Jon Brady told the club’s official website: “He has come in and shown he is a strong leader, he is an organiser and a talker.
“He has got good experience in both League One and League Two and we are really pleased to have him on board.”
Centre-back Nelson started his career with Millwall and joined Tranmere after an initial loan spell in 2019. He has also had loan spells at Newport, Yeovil, Chesterfield and Swindon.