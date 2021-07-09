Sid Nelson leaves Tranmere for Northampton deal

Sid Nelson has signed a one-year contract with Northampton (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:32am, Fri 09 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Northampton have signed defender Sid Nelson from Tranmere on a one-year contract.

Nelson, 25, who made 13 appearances in all competitions for Tranmere last season, has been training with Sky Bet League Two rivals Northampton.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady told the club’s official website: “He has come in and shown he is a strong leader, he is an organiser and a talker.

“He has got good experience in both League One and League Two and we are really pleased to have him on board.”

Centre-back Nelson started his career with Millwall and joined Tranmere after an initial loan spell in 2019. He has also had loan spells at Newport, Yeovil, Chesterfield and Swindon.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Northampton

PA