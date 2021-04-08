Simon Eastwood extends Oxford stay
Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood has pledged his future to the Sky Bet League One club by signing a new three-year contract.
Eastwood has made 215 appearances for the U’s since joining from Blackburn in 2016.
The 31-year-old lost his starting place to Jack Stevens earlier this season but is not content to remain back-up at the Kassam Stadium.
“Obviously I’ve not been playing recently but I genuinely love being at the club and my family is settled in Oxfordshire now as well, which comes in to your thoughts because you have to consider their futures as well,” he told Oxford’s website.
“Nobody should be under any illusions. I get on very well with Jack Stevens but I haven’t signed to be a back-up keeper.
“We push each other all the time to be the best keepers we can possibly be. In turn, that can only help the team so it is down to me now to keep training hard and be ready the next time I get an opportunity.”