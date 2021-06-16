Simon Gauge ‘thrilled’ to be confirmed as new Rochdale chairman

Simon Gauge has been elected as the new chairman of Rochdale the club have announced.

Gauge joined the club’s board on June 8 along with Jamie Sarsfield and Richard Knight and, after all three passed the EFL tests to be confirmed as club directors, he has now been confirmed as chairman.

Gauge told the club’s website: “As a supporter and season card holder, I was extremely grateful to have the opportunity to, firstly, become a new director along with Jamie Sarsfield and Richard Knight, and then absolutely thrilled to be nominated as chairman by my fellow directors.

“To be given the opportunity to affect the club in a positive manner is a privilege and honour.”

He added: “We have also made the decision that we will call another EGM to get authorisation for a share issue. This will be quite different to the last set of resolutions brought to the last EGM.

“The terms of this issue will be very clearly set out and it will give directors, existing shareholders, season card holders and all supporters the opportunity to purchase shares in the club and cement our place as one of the few fan-owned clubs in the EFL, generating much needed funds.

“If we can be successful with the above it really does put us in a good position to stabilise the club and move forward with our ambition to be a self-sustainable League One club, with a dream of promotion to the Championship.”

Dale will start next season in Sky Bet League Two after missing out on League One safety by a point.