Simon Grayson appointed permanent head coach at Fleetwood
Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson and assistant David Dunn have signed new long-term contracts with the Sky Bet League One club.
Former Leeds, Huddersfield and Blackpool manager Grayson was placed in charge until the end of the season in January when he replaced Joey Barton.
A club statement read: “Fleetwood are delighted to announce Simon Grayson as the permanent head coach at the club.
“The 51-year-old initially joined the club back in January and has since guided the team to four wins out of the last five games, with the side keeping clean sheets in all those victories.
“The head coach has signed a long-term contract, alongside his assistant head coach David Dunn, who has also signed a new deal with the Cod Army.”
Fleetwood were winless in eight matches when Grayson arrived and were nine points adrift of the play-offs.
Their six-game unbeaten run was halted by Swindon last Saturday, but the Cod Army are currently six points off the top six.
Grayson, whose second spell as Blackpool boss ended in the sack in February 2020, has won promotion from League One with three different clubs: the Seasiders, Leeds and Huddersfield.