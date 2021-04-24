Simon Grayson believes Fleetwood’s win at Doncaster was their best of his tenure

Simon Grayson believes Fleetwood’s 1-0 win over Doncaster was their best performance of his tenure.

A goal from Swansea loanee Barrie McKay early in the second half was enough for Grayson’s side to take the win from a game where they were comfortably the better side.

Grayson’s solitary criticism of his side was that they failed to win by a wider margin.

“It was a really good, professional performance,” he said. “We went with a back four because our squad is down to the bare bones and our shape was good.

“Doncaster are on a poor run of results but still have players who can hurt you if you let them play and we limited them to very few opportunities. It was probably the best we have played in terms of being comfortable defensively and how we attacked as well.

“The only disappointment is that we should have scored more goals and, at 1-0, the game is always in the balance, even in the last few seconds when they got a free kick. We needed to be a bit more ruthless, but the attitude was spot on and that won us the game.

“I asked the players to treat the game like it was the first of the season which is difficult with four games to go but I feel I have a really good group from a mental aspect.”

Doncaster boss Andy Butler admitted to feeling like a stuck record as he pointed to the same issues that cost his side yet again.

The defeat was Rovers’ ninth from their last 12 outings as their horrendous slide from promotion contenders to also-rans continued.

“It’s frustrating and disappointing again,” Butler said. “It seems like we’re saying that every single week.

“One mistake led to the goal and then you’re fighting an uphill battle.

“We kept the ball well in the first half but we never really threatened. It’s probably the best we’ve been on the ball for a while.

“Once Fleetwood got their goal they professionally saw it out. We lost too many individual battles on the day. They overran us.

“Everyone has had the game time, everyone has had a lot of games in a short space of time but teams look fitter than we are.

“It’s so frustrating whether you’re on the pitch or on the sidelines. We give them all the information they need but it’s just about applying it on the pitch.

“At this moment in time we’re not applying. We’re not doing the basic stuff right and we’re losing too many battles.

“We don’t look physically strong. The stats from this run are damning.

“It’s not for the want of trying but on the pitch you don’t see a replication of what they produce in training.”