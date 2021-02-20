Simon Grayson has mixed emotions as Fleetwood settle for Charlton point

There were mixed emotions for Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson after his side had to settle for a 1-1 home League One draw against Charlton.

The hosts were unlucky not to have gone on to secure victory after bossing the second period, but Grayson was keen to take the positives.

“I’m really pleased, but so disappointed at the same time,” said Grayson. “I was really pleased with the performance, how we competed and how we played.

“It was a great response after we’d gone a goal down – but it’s disappointing because we haven’t gone on to win the game.

“The chances we had, the possession we had, and the domination we had should have seen us victorious at the end of it.”

It was an even first half at a blustery Highbury Stadium.

Charlton struck early when Jayden Stockley dived in to head home Andrew Shinnie’s clipped cross.

Fleetwood evened it up four minutes before the break when Paddy Madden pounced.

The hosts controlled the second period almost throughout but could not find a breakthrough, leaving the Addicks to hang on for a point.

Grayson added: “I’m sure (Charlton boss) Lee (Bowyer) will be delighted that he got a point today.

“It was a tough one because of the conditions, but maybe our players are used to that a bit more.

“We asked them questions when we were against the wind. Then with the wind in the second half, we had to play a different style and we dominated.

“We were inches away from getting that second goal, but it just wasn’t to be.”

Meanwhile, Grayson later revealed that experienced pair Charlie Mulgrew and Barrie McKay were both ruled out of the game after testing positive for Covid-19.

“It’s difficult when one player has got it and maybe passed it on,” said Grayson.

“As much as you adhere to all the protocols and everything, which we do here, it’s just unfortunate that Covid has hit two players this week.”

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer appeared content with his team’s share of the spoils after what had been a rather feisty encounter at times.

Bowyer said: “It was a horrible game really. It would have been a horrible game to watch. It wasn’t pretty out there at all.

“The conditions were really difficult and they didn’t help the flow of the game.

“It’s a point for us, though, and I’ve no complaints about that.

“This is a really tough place to come to and Fleetwood are a decent side.

“Don’t forget they got to the play-offs last season, so we had a good idea what to expect coming here today.

“Perhaps the difference was that they played the conditions better than us overall.

“Looking at it, though, I think this is another good point for us on the road and we can’t have too many complaints.

“We had to dig in during the second half, so credit to the lads for that.”