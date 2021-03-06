Simon Grayson looking for more of the same as he seeks to extend Fleetwood stay

Simon Grayson insisted more results like the comfortable 2-0 win at Shrewsbury will help in his quest to remain at Fleetwood beyond the end of the season.

Wes Burns struck from range seconds before the half-time whistle, before Kyle Vassell secured the win for his side 20 minutes from time.

Grayson praised his team after they made it back-to-back wins for the first time since November, and said he and the players were playing for their futures.

The 51-year-old, who was appointed in January on a deal until the summer, said: “It’s been a good few days with back-to-back wins and that is nice to build momentum.

“We want to do as well as we can do, the players are playing for their futures and so I am because I’m here until the end of the season.

“I want to be here next season and results like today can help.

“It was good to take the chances when they came, but I was disappointed with how we played in the first half.

“We were leggy and lethargic and didn’t play as well as we could do in possession.

“Then we scored a great goal and it came at a good time because it gave us a lift and stopped them a little bit, and it changed the team talk at half-time.

“We got the second goal to make it more comfortable and then saw the game out, and the clean sheet was a bonus too.

“We nullified them well, we watched a lot of their games and saw how they played and we were able to stop them playing.”

Shrewsbury first-team coach David Longwell said confidence was still up despite no wins in their last three matches.

He said: “We’re really disappointed as you can imagine because it was not the result of the performance we wanted today.

“We conceded at a bad time on half-time which has happened before and losing a goal then gives you a bit of a mountain to climb.

“It changes the dynamic of the game and it was a poor goal from our point of view, and then we are chasing in the second half.

“Going forward it was just one of those games, there wasn’t much in the game in the first half with neither side really having chances.

“We tried to make positive changes at 1-0 but we didn’t create enough to try and get back in the game.

“Confidence is okay, it isn’t down, we just haven’t got a divine right to win games.

“We have had injuries and players in and out to deal with, but we just need to get back to where we were.

“Get back to what we did previously, stand up and get results.”