Simon Grayson not blaming Josh Morris after Fleetwood draw with Accrington

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson refused to point the finger at Josh Morris after the substitute missed a late penalty in an entertaining 1-1 home draw against Accrington.

Morris saw his spot-kick superbly saved by Nathan Baxter.

“Josh is a bit down obviously, but we’ll pick him up and go again,” said Grayson.

“These things do happen of course, it’s only human nature.

“You score penalties and you miss them.

“Obviously we’d love to have seen it go in, but it’s just one of those things.”

Despite having now secured just one win in their last 14 games, Grayson remains positive as his side went toe-to-toe with play-off hopefuls Stanley.

“That’s what you expect when you play Accrington,” added Grayson.

“They like to get forward and attack, but it’s another game that we’ve played well in.

“We looked after the ball well, created some good chances, but when you miss a penalty late in the game like that, you perhaps know it’s not going to be your day.

“There’s lots of positives to take after that.

“We defended really well, but also looked like we were going to score goals.

“We probably didn’t show that side to us at Sunderland in midweek, but there were a lot of pleasing points for me when up against a really strong Accrington side.”

The game between two teams struggling for form sprang into life thanks to two goals inside less than 90 seconds midway through the first half.

Adam Phillips smashed home from 20 yards to give the visitors the lead, only for Wes Burns to level from the tightest of angles almost immediately.

Stanley’s Joe Pritchard thumped the post soon after the restart, before Morris was the villain in the 79th minute for the hosts after Burns had been tripped by Cameron Burgess.

“I think I’ve gone about 20 different emotions today,” said Stanley boss John Coleman, whose side have won just one in their last seven games.

“We were a bit too open in the end.

“We started the game well enough and scored a wonderful goal, but then we can’t keep it tight and we concede straight away.

“That was a body blow, but again we came back and created chances, and hit the post.

“They got the penalty and well done to Nathan for his save, but after that the game just sort of petered out into a 1-1.

“We have to ask ourselves ‘did we really deserve to come away with the three points?’, and I say probably not.

“We need that spark back somehow.

“We need to start believing in ourselves again maybe.

“It’s about getting back up to those high performance levels again from earlier in the season.

“I’m not really sure why they’ve dipped.”