Simon Murray and Dom Thomas doubles earn Queen’s Park comeback win at Raith
Simon Murray and Dom Thomas both scored twice as Queen’s Park came from behind to thump Raith 5-2 in the Scottish Championship.
Aidan Connolly’s long-range effort after 18 minutes put the hosts in front, but Queen’s Park turned the match on its head in the final 10 minutes of the first half.
Murray curled a free-kick into the corner to level and then, in the 44th minute, Thomas fired home from the edge of the area after good build-up play involving Murray and Patrick Jarrett.
The visitors extended their lead early in the second half, Murray sliding home at the back post to convert.
Murray had a hand in their fourth as well in the 72nd minute as he played in Jack Thomson to finish past Jamie MacDonald.
Thomas added his second five minutes later to make it five before Connolly struck again for Raith.
