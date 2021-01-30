Simon Rusk wins first match as Stockport boss by thrashing Woking

Simon Rusk made a winning start as Stockport boss
By NewsChain Sport
17:27pm, Sat 30 Jan 2021
Stockport’s new manager Simon Rusk got off to a winning start as his side secured a 4-1 victory at Woking

The visitors started well, opening the scoring in the third minute when John Rooney found Connor Jennings with a low ball across the box and he tapped in at the back post to put Stockport 1-0 up.

After a period of sustained pressure from the away side, Rooney then got on the scoresheet himself eight minutes before the break as he completed a nice move with a lovely strike from the edge of the area.

And Macauley Southam-Hales made it 3-0 on the brink of half-time to give Woking a serious mountain to climb in the second half.

Moussa Diarra pulled one back for the home side in the 52nd minute but Stockport restored their three-goal lead through Alex Reid in the 65th minute and saw the game out to move up to third in the table.

