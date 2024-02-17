Simon Weaver hails Harrogate resilience after responding well to 9-2 mauling

Simon Weaver said his Harrogate players came through a “test of their nerve” after they bounced back from a chastening midweek defeat by holding promotion-chasing Crewe.

Weaver demonstrated his faith in his players by naming an unchanged side after Tuesday night’s 9-2 thumping at Mansfield.

And they responded with a determined showing which nullified Crewe in the first half.

Then, when the home side stepped up the pressure after the break, goalkeeper James Belshaw performed heroics to ensure a clean sheet.

“It was about getting back on the horse and proving that we are a gritty team,” said Weaver. “At Crewe they don’t come much tougher but everyone can be proud of themselves as they defended well and put in a great performance.

“It was a test of our nerve on the back of the other night. We needed to show we are a side full of character and show the resilience that we have, that we’re not knocked off our stride easily. We were a lot more compact and did everything together and made it hard work for Crewe.

“It was a freaky game at Mansfield and we got punished for everything we didn’t do well. But it was on the back of a run that perhaps we thought we might be a bit invincible at times.

“We didn’t get away with anything but it was a harsh lesson that has made us stronger.

“We’ve moved on and possibly benefited from it. James Belshaw didn’t have a chance the other night, but that was a world class save he made near the end.

“I thought we deserved a point and it was an important point when you look at Crewe’s form and where they are in the table.”

While they were disciplined and organised, Harrogate rarely threatened, although Matt Daly dragged an effort wide for the visitors he could have done more with.

Courtney Baker-Richardson went close with two thumping headers, the second one crashing against the bar before Belshaw thwarted Shilow Tracey and kept out a late blast from Charlie Kirk.

Crewe boss Lee Bell’s frustrations at the final whistle earned him a red card from referee David Rock, although afterwards he highlighted a positive week which has also seen wins against Crawley and Stockport.

“I thought we were excellent in the second half and pushed them all the way,” said Bell.

“Harrogate will be getting congratulated for throwing their bodies on the line with a couple of clear-cut chances but I was delighted with our second-half performance. I wasn’t pleased with the first half, but we adjusted and made a couple of changes.

“We tried to get more impetus in the game and I was pleased with the impact of our subs. Harrogate did their defending well but it has been a good week for us and a good three games. It is not always going to be 3-2s and 4-3s.”

On his dismissal, Bell said: “I didn’t really say anything, the minimum I have said back was deemed as confronting the referee on the pitch. But I’ve seen managers fighting down that tunnel and not get booked.

“I didn’t swear at him and then to get a red card is really perplexing. I’ll try and speak to the assessors because I didn’t think I was aggressive, although I was obviously frustrated.”