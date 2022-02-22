Simon Weaver hails Harrogate response in comeback win over Bradford

Manager Simon Weaver paid tribute to the character of his team as Harrogate celebrated a 3-1 win at West Yorkshire rivals Bradford.

It is the second time they have beaten managerless Bradford this month and they have won all four matches against them since they were promoted to the EFL two years ago.

Weaver said: “I think we deserved to win, like we did the home match against Bradford earlier this month. It was a hard-fought battle but I think we showed more quality on the ball than we have done in recent times.

“After conceded an early goal we had a bit of a wobble, but we responded well in the latter part of the first half and equalised.

“The win will give us confidence. We have been conceding goals in recent weeks, but we have worked to deal with that.

“I was delighted for the travelling fans. We had 600 following us and I remember when we had fewer than that at a home match. It is the size of away support we could only dream about.”

Bradford went in front after 14 minutes with a 20-yard shot from defender Matthew Foulds, but Harrogate equalised in first-half stoppage time with a header from Warren Burrell when the home defence failed to clear a corner.

Lewis Page put Harrogate ahead with a superb free-kick from 20 yards in the 62nd minute and Jack Diamond put the result beyond doubt with a breakaway goal in the 89th minute.

Bradford have lost five of their last seven matches and caretaker manager Mark Trueman said: “I wanted more aggression from the team and I think we got that, I also tried a new shape.

“You could feel the fans were behind the team and we went in front through Matty Foulds, but then they equalised from the corner and that changes our team talk. Then they score from the free-kick and we are chasing the game.

“There were periods when we defended well and the squad showed great desire, but we were naive in key moments and we got done with two set-plays.

“Their keeper made some fantastic saves but we had 25 shots, but we are not clinical enough and we don’t punish teams.”