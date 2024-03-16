Simon Weaver impressed with Harrogate’s character after Barrow draw

Simon Weaver praised his quick learners as Harrogate frustrated another of League Two’s promotion chasers on their own turf with a goalless draw at Barrow.

Having bounced back from the nightmare of a 9-2 embarrassment at Mansfield, Weaver wants his team to reverse their poor home form to make an outside push for the play-offs.

James Belshaw’s first-half penalty save from Dean Campbell went a long way to making it four away draws since the demolition at Field Mill.

“You don’t forget nights like at Mansfield,” said Weaver, whose side also picked up points at Wrexham, Swindon and Crewe.

“But we have only conceded once in the last four away games since then.

“We learned fast, the players have reacted and showed plenty of character.

“Barrow put a lot of dangerous balls into the box but we were strong and resolute.

“We were streetwise defending set-pieces in trying conditions but we came out of it very well.”

In contrast, mid-table Harrogate have lost their last three games at Wetherby Road.

“We are six points away from the business end and we haven’t forgotten that,” said Weaver.

“That’s what we dream about and aspire to still be in the hunt for. But we have to put a run of wins together.

“We are that desperate to impress the home fans we have sometimes left ourselves open. So, we have got to be better, it is as simple as that.”

Pete Wild’s Barrow remain sixth. Despite creating 19 shots only Campbell’s penalty was on target though Rory Feely hit the crossbar.

Harrogate matched that total after only two minutes as Matty Daly’s attempt was well saved by Paul Farman.

However, Wild insisted: “I am pleased with how we played, pleased with how we looked defensively and it is another point closer to where we want to be.

“There is so much stuff to be proud of and we are moving in the right direction.

“There were so many facets of our game that were really good. But we just could not get the ball over the line which was the frustrating point. It was one of those days when it just didn’t go our way.”

On Campbell’s penalty, Wild added: “The ball rolled off the spot. He went forward to deal with it but did not.

“He should have re-spotted it and taken it again. He did not but he will learn from that. It is one of those things that happen once in a career and it will never happen again.

“And it did not rock him one little bit with the way he played after that.”