Simon Weaver praises Harrogate for staying calm amid Mansfield red-card drama

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was delighted to see his players keep their cool in a dramatic game that saw two home players sent off and eight other bookings as his unbeaten side went top of League Two with a 3-1 win at Mansfield

Both red cards came in the 73rd minute, with Harrogate 2-1 ahead, as Ollie Clarke went for a foul as last man and Stephen Quinn was dismissed for striking an opponent.

Harrogate kept their composure and put the game to bed on 81 minutes when George Thomson struck.

“There was quite a bit of controversy and drama and we were the pantomime villains today,” Weaver said.

“I was quite proud of the team for showing discipline and not getting anyone sent off which was vital.

“We said at half-time don’t turn their fans against us as they do get behind their team and that can be hard to play against.

“The control of the players was as important as passing the ball and defending and all the other components of the game.

“I thought we deserved the three points and at times we played some really exciting attacking football.”

He added: “It was a real challenge going 1-0 down straight from the off, especially in front of Mansfield’s support which is really passionate and right behind the team.

“But our support couldn’t have been louder or more passionate for the numbers we brought and I thought the lads delivered a very passionate performance as well.”

Rhys Oates tucked away a far post cross by Stephen McLaughlin to put Mansfield ahead on three minutes only to see Luke Armstrong head home Thomson’s corner two minutes later.

Armstrong’s flick from Alex Pattison’s cross then gave Jack Muldoon space to put Harrogate ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Stags were reduced to nine men on 73 minutes as Clarke was sent off for a foul on Jack Diamond while Quinn quickly followed for kicking Josh Falkingham in the melee that ensued.

Thomson then sealed the points and Stags’ third straight defeat on 81 minutes with a close-range header from a Lewis Page corner.

On the first red card, Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “I am not sure it’s a clear goalscoring opportunity.

“Richard Nartey is a yard or so behind. I don’t think that was clear enough to send him off. We will have a good look at it and appeal it.”

On the second, Clough added: “The assistant said he’d seen a kick by Stephen Quinn and if that’s the case it’s inexcusable and he will be fined and dealt with accordingly.

“There was no excuse for that at all, especially with his experience.

“The performance overall wasn’t too bad. We just keep conceding very poor goals at very poor times and making poor decisions.

“I was pleased that, at 3-1 with nine men, they could have gone on and scored four or five and the scoreline could have been a lot worse.

“We have had a bad three weeks and we now have to press the reset button and start again next Saturday.”