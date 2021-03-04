Sir Kenny Dalglish’s life in pictures

SportMen's SportFootballSir Kenny Dalglish’s life in picturesSir Kenny Dalglish celebrates (PA Archive)By NewsChain Sport6:00am, Thu 04 Mar 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Sir Kenny Dalglish celebrates his 70th birthday on Thursday, March 4.Here, the PA news agency looks at a few memorable photographs on and off the pitch.Kenny Dalglish fires in a shot (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish playing for Celtic (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish introduces The Queen to members of the Glasgow Select XI (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish in Liverpool colours (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish admires the silverware in the club's trophy room with manager Bob Paisley (PA Archive)Liverpool's Kenny Dalglish in action (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish (7) celebrates Mark Lawrenson's goal (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish in bed with the European Cup trophy in 1978 (PA Archive)Liverpool win the League Cup in 1981 (PA Archive)Graeme Souness (left), Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen celebrate with the Milk Cup (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish with his children and MBE in 1985 (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish (left) and Ian Rush with the FA Cup (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish (left) in a memorial for the Hillsborough disaster victims, 1989 (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish with his Barclays Bank Trophy after being named Football Manager of the Year 1990 (PA Archive)Blackburn manager Kenny Dalglish (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish during a Newcastle press conference (PA Archive)Alan Shearer (left) and Kenny Dalglish in Newcastle training (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish celebrates a Newcastle win (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish on the touchline at Celtic (PA Media)Kenny Dalglish holds up a Liverpool shirt (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish (centre) with Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll (PA Archive)Liverpool signings (left to right) Jordan Henderson, Charlie Adam, manager Kenny Dalglish, Alexander Doni and Stewart Downing in 2011 (PA Archive)The Kenny Dalglish Stand opening event, 2017 (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish Stand opening event at Anfield (PA Archive)Kenny Dalglish (right) with the Premier League trophy (PA Archive)Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...