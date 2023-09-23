Six on the trot for Chesterfield after beating Wealdstone
National League leaders Chesterfield survived a first-half scare before beating Wealdstone 3-2 to record a sixth straight win.
The visitors, without an away league victory since March, took a shock 34th-minute lead when left-back Jaydn Mundle-Smith’s low cross was turned in by Kyle Smith at the far post.
But the leaders equalised seven minutes into the second half when James Berry pounced on a defensive error to fire home.
Liam Mandeville made it 2-1 in the 66th minute, sliding home after Berry’s cross fell to him six yards out, and the rampant Spireites scored again two minutes later through a fine individual effort from Michael Jacobs.
Sean Adarkwa grabbed a consolation six minutes into stoppage time for Wealdstone.
