Skuse me while I praise this guy – Matt Bloomfield hails ‘unsung hero’ Cole

Colchester boss Matt Bloomfield was delighted for “unsung hero” Cole Skuse to take the plaudits after the midfielder scored the winner in a 2-1 victory at Rochdale.

The visitors had edged ahead through Junior Tchamadeu’s ripping shot in the 22nd minute following good work by John Akinde in holding up a free-kick delivery into the area.

Dale levelled via Devante Rodney in the 36th minute and could have won it had James Ball taken a glorious chance midway through the second half.

But the contest was decided when Skuse fired goalwards from 25 yards in the 87th minute, his strike bouncing in front of goalkeeper Jake Eastwood and squirming across the goal line.

“I was quite pleased with the way we played in the first half we were quite comfortable at 1-0 then we let them back into the game and started passing backwards too much,” said Bloomfield.

“In the second half I felt we were very much in the ascendency and maybe a draw would have been the fair result but if anyone deserved to win it – it was us.

“The winner was one of those where you expect the keeper to save it, but if you don’t shoot you never know what’s going to happen. I’m pleased for Skusey because he does an unsung-hero role for us in the middle so it’s nice for him to get some of the limelight.

“We’ve spoken several times about having bad luck after games and maybe we had that bit of luck today.”

Rochdale boss Jim Bentley had sympathy for keeper Eastwood – who only returned to the club for a second loan spell from Sheffield United on Friday – but was frustrated by his team.

“It’s the same old story, every game we seem to find a way to lose it by the odd goal,” he said. “We did OK in the first half we knew what was coming with regards to the ball coming on to big John Akinde.

“But our Achilles heel reared its head again and we conceded from a free-kick, a ball in the box that we haven’t headed clear.

“But we bounced back and got a good goal. In the second half they had the wind and there were a couple of little scary moments but when had the two best chances to go 2-1 up through Devante Rodney and James Ball.

“So we go from a situation from potentially being 2-1 up to losing the game to an honest mistake. Unfortunately for Jake there’s been loads of rain and one of the worst areas has been the goalmouths and it hasn’t bounced up, it’s pea-rolled under him as he’s expecting it to come up. But that seems to be where we are.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose but we have done.”